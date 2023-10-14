The Vice Chancellor of McPherson University, a faith-based institution located in Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Professor Francis Igbasan, expressed the university’s commitment to becoming one of the top 5 universities in Nigeria.

To achieve this goal, the university has put measures in place, including the provision of infrastructural facilities.

Professor Igbasan made these remarks during the official commissioning of hostel accommodation for students, which was donated by the Council of Foursquare Men (CFM) of the Foursquare Gospel Church.

He asserted his determination to improve the university’s ranking before the end of his tenure as Vice Chancellor. Currently, the university offers about 20 accredited courses.

The newly commissioned hostel, with 72 bed spaces, is expected to enhance the learning environment for students in the upcoming academic session.

The Vice Chancellor assured parents and prospective students of the institution’s commitment to providing adequate security on campus.

The Visitor to the University and General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Reverend Sam Aboyeji, explained that the project aims to create a conducive learning environment for students.

He added that this project is part of the church’s ongoing development plan for the university, as infrastructural improvements are crucial to achieving the goal of becoming one of Nigeria’s top universities.

Regarding the debate surrounding Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) interventions, Aboyeji argued that it would be unfair to exclude private universities from benefiting from TETFund interventions.

He pointed out that TETFund is funded by taxes collected from private sectors and, therefore, it is a fair request for private institutions to benefit from these interventions.

