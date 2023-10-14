The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has assured N-power beneficiaries of payment of 8 months debt held by the consultant.

The National Programme Manager of N-Power, Akindele Eghuwalo, made this known following the meeting held with representatives of the N-Power beneficiaries.

“The good news is that the funds have been recovered yesterday and you will be getting your money soon.

“Payment for N-Power Beneficiaries Batch C who have been owed for eight months will begin soon,” he said.

Akindele further revealed that the Minister of Humanitarian affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has been working round the clock to arrest irregularities within the Programme and other social investment programmes.

“These irregularities have made the common man to lose faith in the ability of Government to provide social safety cover for its population but Dr Betta Edu is engaging all necessary steps to resolve these issues and deliver the Renewed Hope Mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians”, he assured.

“Many irregularities which hitherto had sabotaged the smooth implementation of the Program are being addressed. It would be recalled that on assumption of duty it was noted that many beneficiaries did not receive payment for their monthly allowances while monies were been held up by the consultant managing the enrollment and payment system whose contract had long expired. The good news is that the money have been recovered and it would allow for payment of beneficiaries”

This and more are irregularities which the Honorable Minister is committed to resolving so as to create a good foundation upon which the Renewed Hope N-POWER will expand to reach 5 million young Nigerians.

The National Programme Manager has called on young Nigerians to be patient as the restructuring was in their best interest and it will lead to expansion of the programme to accommodate millions of Young people.

“President Tinubu is committed to eradicating Poverty and he will deliver on it.” he added.

