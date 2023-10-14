The Republic of Ghana has announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Republic of South Africa to grant visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.

A statement from the Ghanaian Foreign Ministry and Regional Integration stated that the agreement will take effect from November 1st 2023 as travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work.

It reads “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an Agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passport.”

“The Agreement takes effect from 1st November, 2023. Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work. The travelling public is thereby advised to take note of this development.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Israeli-Palestinian crisis: Any implications for Nigeria?

The swift and coordinated cross-border attacks launched by Hamas fighters from the Gaza Strip into Israel last Saturday, October 7, has triggered the ongoing full-scale war between Israel and Palestine..….

Tinubu appoints Bayo Onanuga as Special Adviser

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bayo Onanuga as his special adviser on Information and Strategy. This is the latest in the series of appointments announced by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Friday..…..





Coroner summons Naira Marley, two others over Mohbad’s death

A Lagos coroner court sitting in Ikorodu has summoned Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and Primeboy over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad…….…

Davido, Chioma step out with newborn twins

Nigerian singer Davido and his wife, Chioma, have stepped out for the first time with their twins in the United States. A video of Chioma smiling while carrying the babies has surfaced online....…

NOTES FROM ATLANTA: Neither Tinubu nor Atiku forged credentials with INEC

THE storm over the legitimacy of the credential President Bola Tinubu submitted to INEC has managed to rope in former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who instigated it in the first place. But available facts show that neither of them presented forged documents to INEC.....…

Ondo Assembly suspends impeachment of deputy gov Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended the impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa following the refusal of the Chief Judge of the state, Olusegun Odusola, to set up a panel for the exercise...…

EDITORIAL: The Kebbi boat disaster

TRAGEDY struck last week when a boat carrying 50 people capsized in the Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State, leaving 40 passengers unaccounted for. The survivors were rescued alive by local divers. The boat, which reportedly had the accident around noon while ferrying passengers to the Yauri weekly market, was coming from Kasabo in Agura Local Government of Niger State……