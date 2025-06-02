We’ll protect Alaafin stool – Olugbon

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao has submitted that traditional rulers in Yorubaland and beyond would continue to protect the stool of Alaafin of Oyo noting its historical relevance.

Oba Alao made the submission while receiving on the historical visit, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade and his Ayaba Abiwumi Owoade at his Orile-Igbon palace, Ile-Igbon on Monday.

The monarch while pledging his support to the throne described Alaafin stool as number one and most powerful.

According to him, “History is sacrosanct. Tradition is sacrosanct. Culture is sacrosanct. There is no way, whichever way you want to paint it, even though the world is dynamic today, the world is not static.

“But at the same time, our history remains an indelible part of our life. And very, very sacrosanct. I’ve told many people in many forums that Alaafin of Oyo is a stool that goes beyond Oyo State.

“It cuts across Yoruba land. It is a stool that is so revered. And for us, even in Oyo State, it’s the number one, most powerful stool, which we all recognize.

“The state government knows. You will recollect when the governor was addressing the newly Alaafin during his coronation, he said so. He said, Alaafin’s stool, he will do all his best to make sure that the long history and culture which Alaafin wielded will remain sacrosanct and he will always protect it.

“And he said also, I quote him, he said that the stool goes beyond Oyo State and it cuts across Yoruba land and across the whole of Nigeria. So Alaafin stool is not a stool anybody would take for granted.

“The history is there from the way prior to Oyo Empire, it had been in existence. And it is a stool that we all cherish, we all embrace, and we all love. And that’s why you see us, we are always around him to protect the stool.

On the convocation of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Alao assured that it would be put in place before the end of the tenure of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said the governor would constitute the Council for effective and optimal performance.

“The government is working on it. I vehemently believe in Governor Seyi Makindei’s government. He’s my boss, he’s my friend, and we’ve even discussed privately on this issue.

“He meant well. All he wants is, he wants the stool, the Council of Obas, to start working again. It has been dormant in the last many years ago. So, he meant well. So, you know, in the process of you putting things together, there will be some hiccups. And those hiccups, we’ve discussed it, and we’re working on it.

“I’m behind the government. I am in support of whatever they are doing. And at the end of the day, we’ll get things done well, and it will come well.

“I believe, before the end of Makinde’s administration, the Council of Obas will start sitting, and everybody will be happy. We all will live, we coexist peacefully, as traditional rulers”, he added.

Earlier in his remarks during the short visit, the Alaafin who was accompanied by other traditional rulers solicited support for the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, from his subjects.

According to him, Olugbon has been of tremendous support for Alaafin of Oyo. We have had private and public discussions on how to accord deserved recognition to the Council of Obas.

