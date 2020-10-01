We’ll make NIPOST a one-stop-shop ― Postal Master General

The Postal Master General/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST), Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has stated that the plans of the organisation in the nearest future is to turn the organisation into a one-stop-shop, that will be able to meet the several needs of Nigerians, leveraging technology.

Adewusi, who stated this in Lagos, on Thursday, at the opening ceremony of ‘Nigeria At 60 Exhibition’, holding at the Freedom Park, Lagos, stated that though the advent of technology had affected the postal sector, all over the world, in a number of ways, he, however, noted that it had also brought its own positives which the organisation intended to leverage.

According to him, while technology had substituted letter writing, on one hand, it had also offered the post expanded customer base.

“In NIPOST, we have diversified our services with the help of information technology in order to serve our customers better and to improve our revenue generation.

“We are envisioning a situation where the Post Office would serve as a one-stop-shop, where one can access a number of government services through our e-government platform, without having to go through the rigours of extensive travels to locate these services, as it is presently the case.

“We are looking at a NIPOST where Nigerians would be able to process their International Passport in future. We are thinking of an organisation where Nigerians would be able to come in and process their Driver’s Licence without any stress. We are seriously working on all these, and I believe we’ll get there,” the NIPOST boss stated.

He explained that the decision to participate at the two-week exhibition was borne out of the fact that it would provide the organisation with the opportunity to showcase some of the stamps, that documented the nation’s history.

“Interestingly, we are showcasing these stamps to inform, educate, entertain and remind the general public of the historic events that occurred in the time past,” he stated.

Speaking with Tribune Online, the curator of the exhibition, Mr Matthew Ganzallo stated that the two-week exhibition was designed to educate and create awareness about the rich history of the country.

According to him, with close to ten exhibitors, comprising the Nigerian Tribune, NIPOST, Daily Times, Slum Art and others participating, the event would provide the public with the opportunity to enrich their knowledge about the history of the country.

“It is an exhibition, designed for Nigerians to bring their children to see the rich culture of Nigeria, in the past seven decades and reflect on where we intend to be in another six decades,” he added.

