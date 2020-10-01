60th Anniversary: Abdulrazaq advocates fairness

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Thursday called on Nigerians to be fair to one another in their behaviours and relations for the country to regain its lost glory.

Speaking at a press conference, organised to mark the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria in Ilorin on Thursday, the governor said that Nigerians can be proud of their nation only if they rise to the responsibility of fairness and goodness, emphasising that beauty of a nation is a reflection of its people.

Represented by the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mrs Joana Kolo, the governor tasked Nigerians to develop the right mindset and positive attitude through which, he said, “we can build a greater and more prosperous Nigeria.”

Congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire people of the country on the Diamond Jubilee anniversary, the governor charged Nigerians to continue making the best of their inheritance, adding that such is the “best we can do to honour the legacy of our founding fathers”.

In her welcome address, the chairperson, Inter-Ministerial Planning Committee on 60th Independence Anniversary, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Barrister (Mrs.) Iyabo Funke Banire disclosed that this year’s independence celebration was low-key because of cCOVID-19 pandemic effects.

She, however, highlighted the ceremonies held to commemorate the anniversary which included a special jum’at service, inter-denominational church service, debate and quiz organised for students of primary and secondary schools, and a press conference.

Banire, who thanked God for His mercy on the country despite challenges, explained that as an individual, every Nigerian has a vital role to play in building the nation and in making it forge forward.

The event also featured the presentation of gifts to top schools in both debate and quiz categories, with United L.G.E.A. Primary School, Ilorin, Crescentdeen N/P School, Ganmon, and ECWA United Primary School, Shao, in 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in the Category A, while His Grace College, Ilorin, Iqra College, Ilorin, and ST. Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin, respectively took 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions.

