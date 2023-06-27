Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the Federal Government has a plan to urgently ensure quick access to single-digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the shortest time possible.

According to him, this is in recognition of the role of Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in growing the nation’s economy.

The vice president made the disclosure on Tuesday in a message to mark the 2023 World Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day.

Shettima stated: “On this World MSME Day, the government of President Tinubu recognizes the vital role that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting innovation.

“We remain committed to providing support, fostering an enabling environment, and improving access to finance for MSMEs, especially in these unprecedented times.

“We urge all stakeholders to come together to champion the growth and success of MSMEs to achieve sustainable development for all, while we also recognize the plethora of issues that face MSMEs as a result of the subsidy removal, however, the government is working urgently to ensure quick access to single digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the shortest time possible.

“Please note that Mr. President is your partner and here to make life easier for your businesses.”

