The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas NLNG Limited has restated its commitment to the capacity building of its stakeholders and partners, including journalists.

Andy Odeh, General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, made the commitment last week during the closing ceremony of the 2023 #NLNGChangeYourStory workshop for journalists.

Odeh stated that the aim of the workshop was to enhance the digital communication and social media skills of participants noting that the initiative was born out of a vision conceived in 2015, which is aimed at equipping journalists with the necessary tools and skills to navigate the ever-changing landscape of digital communication and social media.

He emphasised NLNG’s recognition of the significance of embracing new technologies and platforms to effectively convey stories that resonate with the Nigerian populace in today’s fast-paced digital age.

Mr. Odeh stated, “The driving force behind this workshop lies in our firm belief that our stakeholders are not just partners in our current success; they are an integral part of our journey towards greater heights.

“At Nigeria LNG, we understand that our growth and success are intricately linked to the growth and success of those around us. We aim to create a symbiotic relationship where both parties thrive together.”

He further elaborated on NLNG’s commitment to capacity building, expressing the Company’s profound belief in the immense potential of its stakeholders; “Recognising the pivotal role journalists play in shaping narratives and influencing public opinion, NLNG sought to empower them by providing the necessary skills to change their own stories and, consequently, shape the nation’s stories.

“To deliver this workshop, NLNG collaborated with renowned journalist Dan Mason and partnered with The Journalism Clinic, led by the esteemed Taiwo Obe. These experts shared their wealth of knowledge and experience and guided participants through the intricacies of digital communication and social media”.

The workshop, which spanned three days, brought together over 20 journalists from various editorial sections. The annual capacity-building workshop, sponsored by NLNG, also focused on mobile and multimedia journalism.

The first #NLNGChangeYourStory workshop was held in 2015, after which there was a hiatus. The annual workshop resumed in 2021, and since then, over 70 journalists have been trained, reinforcing their digital communication and social media competencies.

The #NLNGChangeYourStory workshop has undoubtedly contributed to empowering journalists, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in the evolving digital era.

