Meta boss, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that users of WhatsApp business app will be able to create adverts of their products and services on Facebook and Instagram without an account.

Zuckerberg made this known in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Soon the 200M+ users of the WhatsApp Business app will be able to create Facebook and Instagram ads to find and connect with new customers, without needing a Facebook account.

“We’re also announcing new paid messaging features so small businesses can reach customers more efficiently,” he wrote.

Credit: Facebook | Mark Zuckerberg

——

