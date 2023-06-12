Osun tate Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has affirmed that his administration would develop a plan of action for Osun State’s electricity market policy and legislation.

As a result of this, the governor has directed the setting up of a technical committee to prepare the state policy plan on the management of the state power sector.

The governor spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed who made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Monday evening, however, described the recent signing into law of a constitutional amendment empowering state governments to regulate the electricity market within their boundaries as a good development.

According to him,” the new policy will also include the creation of Osun State Electricity Regulatory Commission to issue licences to private firms ready to engage in power production and regulate interface among operators within the power sector from the power generators, distributors and the consumers.”

“The planned policy will also facilitate private sector investment in the state electricity sector, encourage alternative energy sources, from renewable to other green power sources.”

The governor, who assured that, in no distant time, the committee would be inaugurated to swing into action, hinted also that the committee expected to come up with a detailed plan to create the Osun State Electricity Market Policy and a draft executive bill to be named the Osun Electricity Act.

He however said that his administration would seek the support of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission on the state electricity market plans to make the dream a successful and would electrify Osun programmes to ensure all towns and villages in Osun are provided with power supply from mini-dams to other sources of energy.