The Media Team of the frontline Aspirant for the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase on Monday night dismissed report alleging that he has withdrawn from the race.

The Secretary, Wase for Speaker Media Team, Reverend Dominic Alancha, confirmed this via a statement titled: ‘Wase still in the race’, obtained by Nigerian Tribune

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to rumours making the rounds that the Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, His Excellency, Ahmed Idris Wase, has withdrawn from the race for the Speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

“We wish to state that the rumour lacks basis and has no iota of truth in it as the Deputy Speaker is not only in the race but remains the most favoured by his colleagues to win the seat.

“It should be further stated that Wase is not considering withdrawing or stepping down for anyone as he did not enter into to the race for mere showmanship but to win with the hope of bringing his wealth of experience to bear in running the affairs of the parliament.

“This is with the firm belief that after serving as Deputy Minority Leader, Deputy Leader and Deputy Speaker consecutively, he is in the best position to stir the affairs of the House in the 10th Assembly more efficiently than any of the aspirants contesting the seat.

“The general public is therefore urged to disregard the rumour and support the cause for a sound and creditable leadership for the next Assembly,” the statement read.

Hon. Wase and members of the G6 had earlier promised to ensure that one out of the six members of the G7 emerges as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly as part of efforts geared towards ensuring that equity, fairness and justice are done to all the geo-political zones.

Recall that Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima had on Sunday night announced that two out of the six members of the G6 coalition, namely: Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu (APC-Borno) and Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) have agreed to withdraw from the Speakership race and support Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

However, the two Aspirants have not made their position known since then.

