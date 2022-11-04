We”ll continue to promote investment for development in Ogun, says Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, stated that his administration would continue to promote investment that would further turn around the fortune of the state.

He said this at the turning of sod of the $400m Ogun State Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) located directly opposite the ongoing Agro Cargo Airport, on Ilishan-Iperu road.

The project, according to the governor would be a good compliment that will make the airport fully functional and also provide job opportunities for the youth.

He stated further that the SAPZ project is a collaboration between Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms, would be commissioned within the next 18 months.

Abiodun said that the special industrial park for agro-processing and allied products is the first of its kind in the country and would generate over 20,000 direct jobs and individual prosperity.

While adding that the agro-cargo airport would probably be the fastest-constructed international airport on the continent.

He expressed his delight that the location of the airport which was till March 2021 a forest and dump site has now become the airport city.

Abiodun disclosed that apart from the SAPZ, the Nigeria Customs Service has decided to locate one of its biggest facilities in the country and made full payment of N3.2b for the first 100 hectares of land last week.

While noting that the groundbreaking was a further testament to the re-established trust between

government and the private sector, he assured that his administration would continue to work assiduously to earn the trust of private investors.

Abiodun, while thanking the President of the Arise Group, Gangan Gupta for keying into the vision of making Ogun the industrial hub in the country, equally acknowledged the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, for his support and encouragement to pursue the realization of the project.

“I must then acknowledge and thank the President of the AFREXIM, Dr Ben Orama, who I called to discuss further the PPP/SAPZ model with and who arranged the physical meeting between ARISE and myself. Without the trust and confidence, Dr ORAMA had in me, which was the basis of the reference in the first place we definitely won’t be here today.

“Of course, all these had to be backed up by financing and I must thank the support of African Finance Corporation led by my brother, Zuberu Samaila, which ensured that the project was significantly derisked and AFREXIM bank for trusting us.

“Today, we are adjudged one of the safest if not the safest state in the country. We have constructed over 400km of both interstate roads in three years and six months and worth mentioning that we have at least one road in every one of our 20 local government areas and we have built over 1200 affordable homes across the state creating jobs for artisans.

“We will be back here very soon to commission our international agro cargo airport in another few months and our deep sea port is also loading,” Abiodun submitted.





The President of the ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, Gangan Gupta, said the company had invested in several African countries and he is happy to be in Ogun state, to contribute to its industrial development.

He added that the company would build industrial platforms that would transform the economy of Ogun.

Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, in his remarks, described the project as a landmark and a step forward to the economic revolution of Nigeria.

He added that SAPZ would help in agri-industrialization and create jobs for the people, noting “this is going to be a regional trading hub.

While acknowledging that Ogun has a rich history in agriculture and agro-processing in the country, the Minister commended the governor for his visionary leadership and brokering of the partnership which has attracted a multi-million dollar project to the state.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, who described the project as an example of how the private sector can be harnessed for the economic development of Nigeria, expressed confidence that the SAPZ would boost the agricultural value chain, raise revenue, create jobs and boost export.

The Chairman of the African Finance Corporation, Sumaila Zubairu, said that the project sitting on 5,100 hectares of land, will change the landscape of Ogun in 18 months, noting that “through value-addition like this we can create jobs and wealth”.

“We will continue to play our role in enhancing the industrial development in Nigeria and Ogun,” Zubairu added.

Also, the AFREXIM Bank President, Benedict Oramah, attributed the peace and security in Ogun as key factors that attracted Arise Consortium to it, commending the governor for creating enabling environment for foreign investment.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Dapo Okubadejo, noted that the SAPZ signified a major milestone in the economic revolution of Ogun state.

He disclosed that no fewer than 30 laws had been enacted to simplify business operations and reduce administrative bottlenecks in the state, adding six business clusters were also established across the state, to enhance investment drive.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE