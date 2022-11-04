Edo govt shut NYCN secretariat over leadership crisis

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
Edo govt shut, 10 unidentified bodies found in Edo communities, evacuated to morgue, 250 women, youths graduates from FG LIFE-ND agric intervention project in Edo, INEC reunites Orbih's faction, Police kill three neutralised kidnappers, Police arrest for selling baby, Man stabs policewoman to death in Edo, Suspected herdsmen kidnap Edo APC chieftain, Edo Police confirm two dead in renewed cult clash, Altar boy to slain Catholic priest on danger list in Edo as angry villagers lynch herdsman, Reverend father kidnapped at home , marginalisation of Owan Akoko Edo , Police arrest two men for defiling 13-year-old schoolgirl in Edo, Edo police debunk news , 2023: Auchi people kick against marginalization, Edo elders defend status as autonomous community, Death toll in Auchi, Gunmen kill policeman, campaign against use of chemicals, Oredo LGA arrests illegal revenue collector, Army, police wade into farmers, herders clash in Edo, Ijaw youths stop pipeline project over exclusion, FG inaugurates capacity warehouse, Gunmen abduct DPO in Edo, attempted jailbreak in Edo, Police shoot protesting Niger Delta student in Edo, Edo doesn't owe , Edo farmers seek FG's intervention, Edo schools resume Monday, Five suspected kidnappers burnt, Edo govt arrests four, Community blocks Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi road, Cab driver cries for justice , Five kidnapped passengers regain freedom, Two suspected kidnappers arrested, Wife edo, edo vigilantes, edo immigration PRO kidnapped, Unidentified vigilante kills shopowner, customer in Benin, Police arrest suspected, Edo community protests, Edo begins fresh registration, Police kill suspected, South East Monarchs, Bishops call for unconditional release of Kanu by FG Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia The Joint Body of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops has called for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government. In a press statement dated October 18th, 2022 and made available to TRIBUNE in Umuahia, the body noted, “we have also supported the call for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government to douse the current tensions across the Southeast and create an atmosphere for collaboration towards a constructive resolution of the issues”. According to them in the statement signed by H.M. Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR (Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council), Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzo R. Opoko, (Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia), H.M. Igwe Amb L. O. C. Agubuzu (Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council) and Most Rev. Dr. Valerian M. Okeke (Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha), “We note the Opinion emanating from the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, regarding the on-going legal action instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which was issued on 20th July 2022. Among many recommendations or requests made to the Federal government, the Opinion called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention for over one year, following his rendition from Kenya in June 2021. “We also note media reports confirming that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Justice Hanatu Sankey held that the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the grounds of his rendition to Nigeria which violates the protocol on extradition and the OAU convention, and subsequently discharged Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. “We welcome this judgment and assert that the wisdom of the Appellate Court presents a timely and an unprecedented opportunity to overcome the challenge of trust that has obstructed the path to peace; and opens the window to winning the hearts and minds of the people. “We therefore unequivocally support the call for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in line with the unanimous judgment of the Court that his extradition and subsequent trial was illegal, and the lower court had no jurisdiction to hear the case. “In conclusion, the march towards peace and the restoration of normalcy in our society and economy requires the collective action of all people of God. We are confident that all Nigerians will rise to the summons of History and act with courage,

The Edo State Government on Friday announced the closure of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) secretariat, to forestall the breakdown of law and order following the leadership crisis that is rocking the council.

The closure of the Council’s secretariat along Akpakpava Road, Benin City, came just a section of the youth group earlier on Friday called for the sack of the Edo State Commissioner for Youth and Gender Issues, Mr Adaze Emwanta, over his alleged meddlesomeness in the leadership structure of the council.

Emwanta was alleged to have appointed somebody the aggrieved members claimed, is unknown to them to run their affairs.

Announcing the closure of the secretariat, the commissioner, in a statement endorsed by him said that the transition committee, which some leaders of the Council were kicking against, would be operating from a location to be provided by the ministry.

He added that the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, would meet with stakeholders in the council the following week.

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, that the Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Secretariat of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, which is situated along Akpakpava Road, Benin City.

“This closure became necessary due to the leadership succession crisis rocking the state Chapter of the Youth body. Security agencies in the state have been informed of this decision and have the mandate to apprehend any person or group who volunteers to violate this directive of the government.

“In the meantime, the Transition Management Committee, which was set up to organize the Youth Council election will operate from a location to be provided by the supervising Ministry. A meeting of all critical Stakeholders in Youth Council Affairs in the State with the Deputy Governor will be held early next week.

The warring factions must continue to maintain the peace during this period of transition, as the state government remains committed to promoting the welfare and social inclusiveness of all youths in the state,” Emwanta reiterated.

Meanwhile, there was palpable tension around the NYCN secretariat in the early part of Friday morning as some of the members called for the removal of the Commissioner for Youths and Gender Issues, Adaze Emwanta for an alleged attempt to foist his crony as the head of the new leadership of the Council.

Armed uniform and plain cloth security personnel were deployed in strategic locations at the secretariat popularly called Youth House.

Speaking to journalists, the chairman of a five-man transition committee set up to conduct an election into the association in the next two months, Ehis Osagie demanded the sack of Emwanta saying “the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State chapter have been witnessing a rift in the past few weeks following the failure of the suspended Executive committee led by Comrade Osahon Davison Obasuyi to put machinery in place to usher in a new administration.”

He said based on this “the management committee which is the second highest decision-making organ of the organization after the congress, in its wisdom, constituted a five-man caretaker committee to put in motion, modalities for the conduct of an election in 60 days which the dissolved executive failed to achieve.”

He called for the retraction of a statement credited to Emwanta where he stated the appointment of one Sarah Igunbor as the chairman of the transition committee to oversee the affairs of the NYCN for the next six months.


“A Transition Committee Chairman to function for another six (6) months, which is in total disagreement with the management decision made on Wednesday 26th October 2022 on setting up of a five Man Caretaker Committee, with a duty in conducting an inclusive election within next 60 days.”

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Edo govt to lift ban on gold mining in Dagbala community

Latest News

Edo govt suspends ASUU, SSANU, NASU, ASUP in state-owned institutions over students’…

Latest News

AAU ASUU drags Edo govt to court over legality of special intervention powers law…

Latest News

Edo govt commences N20,000 payment of stipends to Libya returnees

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More