We’ll consolidate on success of membership registration ― Oyo APC

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has expressed its commitment to leveraging on the “unprecedented” success it achieved in the recent membership registration and revalidation exercise and building a progressive party that would be the pride of all in the state and Nigeria.

The party made the declaration in a statement in Ibadan on Thursday by The chairman and secretary of the media and strategy committee for the registration exercise, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan and Olawale Sadare, respectively.

The statement said the success recorded in respect of the registration exercise had opened doors for effective reengineering, strengthening and repositioning of the APC in Oyo State.

It said the party had become more united, cohesive and effective to give the people of the state the best in party politics and take over power in 2023 from the Peoples Democratic (PDP).

The statement commended the Chief Akin Oke-led state caretaker committee of the party, attributing the success of the registration exercise to the efficient leadership of Chief Oke and his able team.

It said: “It was no secret that many people within and outside the state were sceptical about the possibility of the membership registration and revalidation exercise achieving the desired goals in Oyo, owing to the fact that we do not have an APC governor.

“The fear was not unfounded because the role expected of a governor in prosecuting such a project cannot be overemphasised. However, the leadership of Chief Akin Oke rose up to the challenge and the whole exercise was hitch-free and fruitful in the end.

“While we are full of praise to all critical stakeholders in the affairs of Oyo APC as well as members and supporters of the party in the state, we assure that the necessary machinery has since been put in place to turn the gains of the exercise into a springboard for electoral victory in all future elections in the state and particularly that of 2023.

“The overwhelming support and enthusiasm of the good people of the pacesetter state demonstrated towards our great party indicated that the APC remains the party to beat and we appreciate this.”

In the meantime, the leadership of Oyo APC cautioned the public against the circulation of what it described as concocted figures and data “which emanated from some doubtful and unverifiable sources outside the party since we have not released any official figure as representing the number of old and new members who participated in the last registration and revalidation exercise.”

It said: “It is only the national secretariat of the APC that could release any data or figure relating to the whole exercise in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“Therefore, all we have to say now is that we are satisfied with the outcome of the exercise and we are optimistic that the results obtained would be enough to return our party to power in 2023 and also enable our dear state to return to its rightful place in the comity of progressives in the country.”

