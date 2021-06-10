Nigeria’s immigration hands over deranged Oman returnee to family

Nigeria’s immigration Service (NIS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command on Wednesday, reunited one Adepoju Oluwatoyin Ruth, who arrived in the country from Muscat in Oman, with her family at the airport.

The development came barely one month after the Command handed over a mentally unbalanced Nigerian male deportee, Mr Osagie Favour, to his family.

Ruth who arrived in the country from Oman aboard Egypt Air on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, according to the Immigrations officials was suspected to have special needs and information gathered indicated that the returnee’s name was erroneously given as Olajide Oluwatoyin Ruth by Egypt Air, which could not be traced in the immigration system.

The command however went the extra mile to sort out her real names from its system and was able to contact the father who was said to be a residence of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The father in turn directed the sister of the returnee, Adepoju Olamide, who is based in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital to pick her up at the airport.

On arrival at the airport, the Command interrogated the sister, Olamide to prove her true identity, but it was learnt that the returnee immediately went berserk and incoherent with her communication.

It took the ingenuity of the officers of the command to calm her down and obtain necessary information from her.

It was however gathered that the Comptroller, MMIA Command, Mr Abdullahi Dalhatu, ordered that the returnee be kept in the custody of Immigration for another 24 hours to calm her and for better observation.

Further investigation into the details of the returnee revealed that she left Nigeria for Oman in 2019 and was engaged as a housemaid in that country.

According to an immigration source: “The lady who is in her 20s was brought into Nigeria by Egypt Air and handed over to NIS officials at the airport. But, the command went the extra miles to get the details of the girl and was able to connect with her father who we gather resides in Abuja. To cut the story short, the sister came on Wednesday evening to reunite with the returnee.”

The sister to the returnee, Olamide, expressed happiness at reuniting with Oluwatoyin again and confirmed that she left Nigeria in 2019 in search of greener pastures.

She praised the immigration officials at the airport for handling the issue with the utmost professionalism, saying that her respect for the service, especially the command had increased.

