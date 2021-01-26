We won’t postpone revalidation exercise, APC replies Faleke

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would proceed with its scheduled fresh registration and revalidation exercise.

The ruling party official decision was sequel to strong reservation expressed by a House of Representatives member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos State, James Faleke.

Faleke in an open letter addressed to the Yobe State governor and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, asked the party to abort the process in view of the pandemic, COVID-19.

The lawmaker argued that it might be difficult for party faithful to adhere strictly to the protocol put in place and other precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

He said: “The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, had warned that the second wave of the pandemic would be more dangerous and deadly. Events since the beginning of the year have proven him right.”

But national Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpan Udoedehe, assured Faleke that the party would do everything possible to observe all the proposals as stated by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

“On behalf of the Chairman of the CECPC, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, we thank Hon. James Faleke for his concerns. We appreciate all the issues raised in his open letter but as a committee we are guided by the directive of NEC on the conduct of the registration exercise and we wish to state that the exercise will continue as scheduled.

“In doing this, we shall ensure full compliance of the PTF protocols on Covid-19 in the cause of this exercise. Our registration officers will be adequately trained to observe the protocols by the PTF.

“The truth is that this exercise is unit-based. There will be no need for crowd. Recently, INEC conducted election and the Covid-19 protocol was adhered to. The registration is not a day exercise. It is a continuous one and we assure our members of their safety and protection.

“We are committed to carrying out this exercise as scheduled in view of the lifetime of the caretaker committee.”

