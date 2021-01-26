No sinner will go unpunished, produce officers who killed Osun policeman, CP tells DSS

Osun State Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, on Tuesday, advised the Department of State Security (DSS) to produce its officers who allegedly killed a policeman attached to the command, Corporal Rauf Fawale.

Tribune Online reports that three DSS officers were reported to have killed Corporal Fawale on January 23.

Olokode said the service needs to produce its officers to the state police headquarters, Osogbo for a discreet investigation and onward prosecution.

The commissioner who affirmed that necessary action will be taken and no sinner will go unpunished maintained that their prosecution “will serve as a deterrent for others even for members of the force.”

He insisted that those involved should be brought to the police since the matter involved was that of the police.

Olokode, speaking through the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs. Yemi Opalola, in Osogbo hinted further that the state director of DSS would soon produce the suspects, saying he had met with him over the matter and he promised to produce them.

The director even said that they are facing a disciplinary committee and they would be released to the police.

The police boss who said that the case is still on revealed that: “We heard that he was beaten by three personnel of DSS. He was beaten by one David Olowoporoku and two others. The name of the two others are yet to be known but we know of that name of David Olowoporoku.

“They beat him to coma and he was rushed to a hospital after someone informed his DPO. He had a head injury so much that even when he was taken to the hospital, they thought he was dead. The doctors tried to save his life but he died. Before he gave up the ghost on 23 of January 2021 he can’t talk again. The corpse was released to the family for burial.

“We appeal to all the sister security agencies to see ourselves as one family working towards the same goal. There shouldn’t be any rivalry among us. We are to provide adequate security for the country, lives and properties. No matter the misunderstanding we should channel the matter to the appropriate quarter for an amicable resolution. We should not take laws into our hands.

“The member of the public should not panic over this issue. It will be resolved and such will not happen again. Until now the cause of the altercation between the deceased and the DSS officers is unknown.”

The police command, however, commiserated the family of the deceased and prayed that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

