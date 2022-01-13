We will now issue passports in one week ― Immigration, Oyo Command

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has assured people living within the state that the standard Nigeria Passport which is the major travel document will now be issued under one week of processing.

The Comptroller of Immigration in the state Command, Mallam Issa Alhassan Dansuleiman, made this promise, reiterating that except for unforeseen circumstances like NIN number not appearing on the portal, the state command will not delay passport issuance.

Mallam Dansuleiman made the promise while receiving the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Oyo State Chapter, led by the Chairperson, Comrade Jadesola Ajibola in his office, on Thursday.

According to him, when he came on board four months ago, the command had a backlog of 18, 000 passports yet to be processed due to some unavoidable delays, adding that as a gallant law enforcement command, efforts are in top gear to ensure that passports are issued without any delay and late issuance of the passport has become a thing of the past in Oyo command of NIS.

The Comptroller noted that the command would not issue passports to anyone without the National Identification Number (NIN) and the process of getting a passport is now very flexible in order to make it easy for anyone to acquire a passport, especially the enhanced E-Passport.

Mr Dansuleiman urged Nigerians to approach the command office for the Standard Nigeria Passport, Diplomatic passport, Official Passport, ECOWAS Certificate and Seman Certificate which are some of the services offered by the NIS.

He further promised that the command will support and collaborate with NAWOJ for the development of the state and country as a whole, noting that the media should continue to project the country in a positive light and continue in its role by sensitising the public on major issues that can bring development to the nation.

In her address, the chairperson of NAWOJ, Comrade Ajibola, called on the NIS to collaborate with the association to project the service especially in the fight against human trafficking and child labour in the state, adding that the Anti-Human trafficking unit of the command had been performing well in curbing the menace of trafficking in persons.

She however noted that the command can do more in collaboration with NAWOJ, especially with the advent of the Violence against Persons Prohibition Law, which she says remains a tool to deal with offenders in the state, especially at the family court

According to her, NAWOJ had been at the forefront of the campaign against human rights violations in the state and would synergise with the command to do more. She commended the command and the officers for being outstanding over years and urged them to do more in service delivery to the people.

The NAWOJ delegation which was led by the state executives, had the immediate past Vice President of the Zone, Comrade Morenike Tony-Esan, a former Chairperson of NAWOJ, Comrade Toyin Malik and members from FRCN, NTA, BCOS, JAMZ FM, Tribune and Information Officers.

