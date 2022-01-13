OPSH rescues three kidnapped students of Plateau Polytechnic

The troop of Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) in charge of security in Plateau State have rescued the three students of Plateau State Polytechnic that were kidnapped on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that the kidnappers stormed a private hostel christened “Plateau Embassy” which share a fence with the institution at about 7:45 pm and whisked away three female students of the polytechnic.

The OPSH in a statement signed by its media officer, Major Ishaku Takwa said the students were rescued unhurt by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN deployed at Barikin Ladi local government area of the state.

“The troops deployed at Nding Sesut, a remote community in Barikin Ladi noticed an unusual movement of persons during patrols. Troops immediately conducted a cordon and search in the general area that led to the rescue of the three students at an abandoned poultry farm.

“The victims have since been united with their families. Manhunt to apprehend the suspects is still ongoing,” it said “.

The Command commended the vigilance and efforts of the troops and the law-abiding citizens who provided credible information to the security agencies and reiterated its resolve to make Plateau State a difficult terrain for criminals to operate.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…