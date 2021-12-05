We will defend ourselves against terrorist attack ― SOKAPU

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) youth wing has vowed to defend its communities against any terrorist attack.

This pledge is coming on the heels of the killing of two people and the abduction of 50 others at Unguwar Gimbiya, in Sabon Tasha area of Chikun local government.

The group said it can no longer remain quiet and allow terrorists to attack its communities, abduct the people and occupy the forests.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Youth Leader of SOKAPU, Comrade John Isaac, at the weekend.

The youth told the rampaging bandits that “enough is enough,” calling on the people and residents of the area to rise up and defend themselves.

“We must defend ourselves against terrorists that have now found a safe haven in our forests,” the statement stressed.

Expressing their dismay over the recent attack at Unguwar Gimbiya, they noted with sadness that the same community was attacked and people were kidnapped in July.

“One was killed in the July attack and millions of naira was paid as ransom,” the group said.

SOKAPU youths said the unabated sacking of their communities by terrorists was sad and must stop.

“The recent killing of two of our kinsmen and the abduction of countless others at Ungwan Gimbiya in Sabon Tasha, a town within Kaduna metropolis has left us perturbed as to the functionality of our security architecture and the readiness of government to tame the rising wave of criminality across the state and the country at large,” the group said.

