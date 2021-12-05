Former acting DG calls for increased dialogue between NBC, media practitioners

A former acting Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Professor Armstrong Idachaba, has called for increased dialogue between media houses, practitioners, and the commission to improve broadcasting practice in the country.

This is just as he revealed that there are 33.5 million homes in Nigeria with access to television sets and programmes, adding that this robust television audience population offers the country advantage and positions it as the “delight of every investor.”

Idachaba stated this during the investiture of Victor Eniola Mark as charter president of Rotary Club of Laderin/Hilltop and induction of other members in Abeokuta.

The former acting DG who spoke on “Finding a Balance Between the Broadcast Code and Making a Commercial Radio Station Thrive in Present Nigeria” said the dialogue will offer the opportunity for the review of the present broadcast code.

He urged broadcast practitioners to ensure they broadcast the truth in a way that is fair and beneficial to all concerned while building a better friendship for all in line with the four tenets of Rotary.

“After a cursory study of provisions of the code, I have identified over 20 provisions in the guideline which sort of restrict or restrain commercialization of broadcast contents.

“As you can also see from the earlier provisions of the code which we read, the provisions of the code are actually meant to protect society from harm; it is also intended to protect rights of citizens to a peaceful and fair right to living in line with tenets of Rotary International.

“My submission therefore will be the need for increased dialogue between the media community and the regulator every four years. There is an opportunity for the review of the broadcasting code. It has always been an opportunity for negotiations and new arguments.

“I knew for instance when the time allotted for advertising was increased by the NBC on account of demands from operators, similarly sporting rights, alcoholic advertising rules were allowed for-profit but profit motive must tally with the core values of the Rotary,” he said.

Idachaba further said: “Nigeria is a delight of every investor due to her population size. She has a population of about 200 million people with about 33.5 million TV homes. This population consumes broadcast content in one form or the other, thereby constituting a large broadcast market. This major advantage of a large scale of the media industry in Nigeria is a factor to be considered in assessing the viability of broadcast stations in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, eulogised Mark and urged him to embrace giving as an inbuilt advantage that should be cherished.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in their separate congratulatory messages enjoined Mark to see his investiture as president of the club as an act of service to humanity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.