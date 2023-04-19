The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has received another batch of 107 Nigerians stranded in Tripoli, Libya.

The agency said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

NEMA said the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja, late Tuesday aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The returnees comprised 53 males, 52 females and two infants.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, NEMA Director-General, officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government.

Ahmed, the statement said, was represented by Mr Aziz Afunku, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer.

NAN reports that the International Organisation for Migration with the support of international partners have been assisting stranded Nigerians in Libya to return home since 2017.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu





The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…