The National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Chris Iziguzo, reiterated the union’s steadfast dedication to acknowledging excellence rather than bestowing unwarranted recognition.

His statement came during a grand reception held in Uyo to honour Akwa Ibom State’s Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

Chief Isiguzo emphasized that NUJ awardees, as representatives of the fourth estate of the realm, undergo thorough scrutiny and are deemed truly deserving of such accolades.

Tribune reports that Comrade Ini Ememobong received commendation and was honoured as the best Commissioner for Information in the South-South region of the country.

During the event, Chief Isiguzo commended Comrade Ememobong, highlighting his exceptional qualities as a Commissioner. He praised Ememobong’s intellect, humility, initiative, and ingenuity, hailing him as an outstanding public servant.

Expressing his appreciation, the NUJ President lauded the Akwa Ibom State Council of NUJ for organizing the reception and suggested that it become an annual tradition. He also called upon journalists to continue upholding the significance of their profession as the guardians of society.

In response, Deputy Governor Moses Ekpo, who is a journalist himself, dedicated the award to departed colleagues like Lateef Jackonde and all journalists in Akwa Ibom State for bringing honour to the region.

Notable speakers at the event praised Comrade Ini Ememobong’s significant contributions. Vice Chairman of the state council, Comrade Margaret Moore, acknowledged Ememobong’s inspiring role as a friend, ally, and advocate within the union.

She applauded his unwavering support, accessibility, and dedication to press freedom, transparency, and accountability.

The event was attended by the Vice President of NUJ, Zone F (South-South), Comrade Opaka Dokubo, as well as members of the House of Representatives, political figures, friends, associates, and well-wishers.

