In a successful operation on Monday, police in Benue State rescued ten kidnapped victims, among them Dr Etito Obadiah, a medical doctor.

The Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius, paraded eight suspects believed to be connected to the incidents.

According to Commissioner Julius, three suspects were arrested in relation to the abduction of Dr Etito Obadiah and nine other individuals found in the kidnappers’ den.

Additionally, five suspects were paraded in connection with the murder of Babatunde Moses, a 29-year-old victim.

The medical doctor, who serves at the Federal Medical Center in Makurdi, had been kidnapped approximately ten days prior to the successful rescue.

The police team from Operation Zenda JTF traced the kidnappers to their hideout in Gaya Village, Utange council ward, located in Kastina Ala Local Government Area.

Upon encountering the police, the kidnappers engaged them in a gun battle, resulting in the death of one of the kidnappers. Three suspects were apprehended, while the others fled into a nearby bush, presumably sustaining bullet wounds. Fortunately, all ten kidnap victims, including Dr Etito Obadiah, were rescued unharmed.

Regarding the murder of Babatunde Moses, Commissioner Julius stated that the assailants had removed some of his organs before discarding the body. The suspects arrested in connection with Moses’ killing were identified as Idoko Omoru, Eze Emmanuel, Obande Emmanuel, Ameh Peter, and Sunday.

In another incident, the police successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt on a bus bound for Enugu along the Makurdi/Lafia route on Sunday, rescuing all passengers onboard.

The recovered items from the suspects included a locally fabricated AK47 rifle with 10 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two single-barrel rifles, a locally made barrette pistol loaded with three rounds of .9mm live ammunition, and two military uniforms, as listed by the Police Commissioner.

