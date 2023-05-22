As part of efforts to reposition and ensure that private basic secondary schools operate within the coffer of the law, the Niger State Ministry of Education has come up with an executive order for the establishment and operations of private basic and secondary schools in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, disclosed this at the public presentation of the regulation of the establishment and operations of private basic and secondary schools (Executive Order No. 15 of 2023) and launching of re-validation of private schools registration exercise in Minna.

She stated further that the regulations for the establishment and operations of private basic and secondary schools were assented to by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello as an executive order No. 15 of 2023.

Jibrin explained that the executive order was developed and was to ensure that private sector providers of education have an enabling environment for their participation in the delivery of basic and secondary education in the state.

She said the ministry had constituted an implementation committee headed by a foremost Educationist in the state, Hajiya Dije Bala, with members drawn from the ministry and the private sector.

The commissioner added that the re-validation exercise for registration of all private basic and secondary schools in the state was to ensure that all schools are captured on the website among others.

In his welcome address, Alhaji Yabagi Alkali, Executive Chairman of Niger State Private Schools Board, Alhaji Yabagi Alkali said the executive order was part of the state government’s efforts in ensuring that children have access to quality education as well as delivery of education for all-round development of the children.

He added that the executive order would serve as a working document of world-class standards for private schools board and enable all actors to operate in an unambiguous knowledge-based environment.

“The document has been able to identify very pertinent areas that have been left unattended to in the operations of the private school’s board,” he said.

Alkali commended the commissioner for remaining resilient and focused on her desire to reposition the education sector especially the private board to deliver quality education in the state.

Also in a brief presentation on the regulations, Dr Mustapha Lemu, said the regulations were a legal document which private basic and secondary schools would operate within it, adding that it contained eleven sections to ensure every private basic and secondary school meet the demand and requirements of national policy of education.





Meanwhile, the executive order was a legal document that guides that creates an operational environment for the private sector to invest in education without friction, conflicts, misunderstanding and fear of losing their investment in education.

