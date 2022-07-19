Oyo NAWOJ wins best chapter in South-West award

The chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Oyo State, Comrade Ademola Babalola, has urged the executives of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in the state, led by Comrade Jadesola Ajibola, to put in place a three-man reconciliation committee to facilitate the process of uniting all members across all chapels in the state.

Comrade Babalola made the call on Tuesday while celebrating with members of Oyo NAWOJ on their award as the best chapter of NAWOJ in South-West Nigeria at the NUJ press centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Oyo NAWOJ was awarded the best in South-West in terms of projects, activities and coordination of members at the recent National Executive Council (NEC), meeting held in Asaba, Delta State

While commending the Jadesola Ajibola-led executives, Comrade Babalola, said he is not surprised that the award came to Oyo state considering the performance and activities of the current leadership in the last three years.

He further expressed his delight that the southwest zone got the award of best performing zone in Nigeria.

Comrade Babalola who commended the efforts of Oyo NAWOJ on the ongoing crisis rocking the Federal Government College, Oyo, adding that the NUJ will back NAWOJ fully in the fight against paedophiles in schools across Our state.

He further appealed to the leadership of Oyo NAWOJ to kindly set up a reconciliation committee to encourage all members to be more active in association activities.

In her response, the Chairperson of Oyo NAWOJ, Comrade Jadesola Ajibola, assured the NUJ chairman that the committee will be duly set up as requested.

She also informed the NUJ chairman of a week-long career mentorship program for secondary school students in Oyo State from Monday, July 25 till Friday, July 29, 2022, and its annual press week coming up in August.

