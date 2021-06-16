We need a listening president

Nigerians were given a shocked recently when the Federal Government decided to tamper with one of the country’s sensitive mediums of communication called Twitter. Twitter was banned just because the operators deliberately deleted a tweet by President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, when he publicly said that he was going to deal with those destroying his administration by giving them the shock of their lives. As funny as it may sound, the game began to unfold when three days later, the government banned Twitter from full operation.

The government seemed to have totally forgotten that Twitter is a means of communication where Nigerians home and abroad can easily lodge complaints about the affairs of the country.

Apart from its communicative benefit, the medium is also very unique to millions of Nigerians who advertise their businesses with the intent of gaining patronage. It is high time the government rose to its responsibilities and concentrate on major issues affecting the wellbeing of the country, which are insecurity, banditry, as well as finding reasonable solutions to stopping the killings in schools and other places, rather than banning Twitter or majoring on the minor. Many Nigerian youths are fed up with the bad leadership currently plaguing the nation. I call on the president to act fast on these burning issues before it is too late.

Joshua Olagundoye, 07037317539

