We must prioritise our re-creation over Nigeria’s restructuring —Akinbile, founder, Sufi Centre

FOUNDER, Muslims’ in Light Organisation, Sufi Centre, Ibadan, Master Rasheed Akinbile, has underscored the need for Nigerians to embark on the revival of moral and societal values and ideals before pushing for the restructuring of the nation.

Speaking at the 32nd anniversary of the Sufi Centre themed ‘Blessed Wheresoever I Be’, Akinbile expressed the belief that a restructuring of the nation without Nigerians going through re-creation would be an effort in futility.

According to him, the kind of re-creation needed is such that will change the consciousness of Nigerians, inject them with new values that are positive and progressive, take away destructive values in their minds and fill them with new values that are progressive and productive.

The cleric said re-creation would give Nigerians new awareness about the meaning of life and the concept of nationhood.

He said many Nigerians were so lacking in the understanding of what nationhood entails such that there is a disconnect between them and their country.

Akinbile argued that a revolution of the mind would engender a new feeling of pride by Nigerians about their country.

He lamented situations where people speak ill of their country, urging Nigerians to emulate first-world countries who speak glowingly about their countries.

Akinbile charged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to help re-create Nigerians to feel greatly about the country and see themselves as owning the nation.

Akinbile said “if there is restructuring without re-creating the people, we are going to face the same problem. Re-creation has to come before restructuring.”

He added: “Re-creation has to do with changing the consciousness of our people; re-creating them and giving them new awareness about the meaning of life and the concept of nationhood.

“People do not understand what nationhood is and they do not have feelings about their country. So, there is a disconnection between the country and the people.

“Some people, in other climes, are crazy about their country. They are proud of their country. We want a situation whereby we will take a new understanding into the mind of our people.

“We have to take out what is in their mind, re-create them anew; afresh in such a way that they will be able to understand that there is no difference between the people of a country and the country itself.

“When men are not built, nations are built in vain. It is important to build the attitude, the consciousness of our people. It may be called the revolution of the mind. You don’t need to carry gun or go on the street for demonstration.

“When the mind is revolutionised, a new concept of understanding is dawned on the people in such a way that they will feel they are the country.

“We need to train our children so that they can uphold the nation. If the children are better, the nation will be better.”