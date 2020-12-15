We have not called off strike ― AAU ASUU

Students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State itching to go back to school may still have to tarry a while as the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has refuted claims that it has called off the nationwide strike which was approved by the national body last March.

In a joint statement, on Tuesday, by the chairman, Prof Monday Lewis Igbafen, and the secretary, Dr Anthony Aizebioje-Coker, said that the union was is in receipt of information credited to authorities of the institution that the university has been scheduled to reopen for academic activities on December 20, 2020.

”The Ambrose Alli University’s Chapter of ASUU wishes to notify the general public (students and parentd in particular) that the nationwide strike approved by ournational body in March this year has not been suspended to necessitate thereopening of the university.

Igbafen and Aizebioje-Coker insisted that the local chapter of union is in total compliance with the ongoing strike which is meant to revitalise public universities, including AAU.

The chairman and the scribe noted that the strike has not been suspended as only the national leadership of the Union can direct the suspension of the strike, adding:

“ASUU AAU, Ekpoma wishes to advise our dear students, parents and guardians that ASUU AAU, Ekpoma is fully on strike, like other branches in public universities, and therefore they should be guided not to risk the lives of our dear students by allowing them to risk their lives unnecessarily on our treacherous roads because of a purported resumption of activities in the university.”

They continued: “Indeed, it is the strong view of the union that it will be counterproductive to reopen the university when our members will not be available to attend to the students in any way or teach because of the on-going strike. The strike is total, indefinite and comprehensive.”

