On Sunday, former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, threw his weight behind the call by the leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, for a more united and strong Afenifere during his lifetime.

Mimiko, who expressed worries over the turn of events within the foremost Yoruba group, said Afenifere will be repositioned and return to its vantage position after the committee put in place by the nonagenarian completes its task.

According to Mimiko, the primary duty of the committee is to bring all aggrieved sides together and unite all Yoruba leaders and members of the organisation with a view to repositioning the group to achieve its aims and objectives.

Mimiko, who is tipped to be a member of the reconciliation committee, explained that the core mandate of the organisation, which is pushing for the interests of the Yoruba nation, remains their focus, expressing optimism that the task before the committee would be achieved with determination and efforts.

He assured that members of the committee would move around and work hard to deliver on the assignment given to them by the Afenifere leader and said: “We cannot run away from the fact that there have been some misunderstandings within the organisation.

“Baba, who is the leader of the group, in his wisdom, has decided to set up a committee to ensure that Afenifere remains united and for us to get committed to our core mandate, which has been the vanguard interest of the Yoruba people.

“I think it is a good thing. It says a lot about the wisdom and humility of Baba Fasoranti. We are excited about his position.

“He says he wants to leave a legacy of United Africa; he emphasised it in his speech, and for us, it is exciting. Some other people in his position would have expanded the little bridge we had, but he has upheld all of us.

“If there is anybody in Afenifere who is not talking peace and unity, he is not talking the heart and soul of Baba Fasoranti.

“Whether the other group would agree to this, I don’t know. But Baba has said we should spare no effort to ensure that Afenifere is united and strong.”

