The police in Asaba have reported two significant arrests in separate incidents, accompanied by the recovery of firearms and evidence of cable vandalism.

In the first case, 23-year-old Michael Danjuma, a native of Plateau State, was apprehended by law enforcement authorities.

During the arrest, police recovered a Beretta Pistol, one magazine, vandalised cables, two ATM cards, and one steel pair of scissors.

The arrest was made following a distress call, prompting operatives of Delta Safe to storm the Ogbezoma quarters in Okpanam.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest and stated that investigations revealed that the suspect, who resides in the Hausa Market by Customs in Okpanam, was actively involved in cable vandalism.

A search warrant executed at his premises led to the recovery of the aforementioned exhibits.

In another development, the Eagle Net Special Squad Operatives conducted a successful operation on August 31, 2023.

During this operation, they arrested 30-year-old Francis Onwusonye, who resides in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The arrest was made at a hideout in Isieke Quarters, Asaba, and resulted in the seizure of one Beretta Pistol and four rounds of live ammunition.

