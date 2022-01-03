We are not part of violence in Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa LGs, Bauchi PDP declares

Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that it had no hand in the violence that erupted before, during and after the event marking the 21st memorial anniversary of the late Baba Peter Gonto held last Friday in Bogoro and Tafawa-Balewa local government areas of Bauchi State.

The PDP in a statement by its Legal Adviser, Shippi Rabo, made available to journalists, called on security agencies across the state to step up efforts towards fishing out those behind the unrest.

It also chided the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for asking its members not to participate, even as it alleged it has been politicised.

The statement read in part: “Discerning observers can appreciate the point that it is sheer mischief for the wobbling APC to read politics, especially one that pertains to political parties, into the event.

“For this reason alone, security agencies will do well to task those behind the politicisation theory of the proofs for their position as failing to do so will encourage people to always take pleasure in introducing politics into everything and thereby overheating the polity as well as threatening public peace and security in the state as it is currently the case because of this matter.”