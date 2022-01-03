How man exchanged blows with friend over money after allegedly planning to kill pregnant ex-wife in Ogun

A man, Eluyera Wasiu, aged 35, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for conspiring with his friend, Adeniyi Samuel, aged 29, to kill his pregnant wife.

It was learnt that the two suspects were apprehended when they engaged themselves in a fight over money issue at Oponuwa area of Ogijo on New Year’s day.

The police from the Ogijo Divisional Headquarters were invited to the scene to stop the fight between the two friends which could result into loss of lives.

Upon interrogation, Adeniyi told the police that his friend contracted him to kill his ex-wife who got pregnant for him with a pledge to pay N10,000 for the job.

He informed the police that a sum of N5,000 was paid as initial deposit with a promise to pay the balance when the job is successfully carried out.

Tribune Online learnt that Eluyera had initially married the lady, identified as Bola Taiwo, but the duo got separated over irreconcilable differences.

The estranged husband and wife met again and renewed their love and she (Taiwo) got pregnant for him.

Eluyera was said to have appealed to the lady to terminate the pregnancy because he did not want his new wife to know about the development.

He was said to have informed the police that he had attempted to poison her about two to three occasions which were unsuccessful.

The main suspect also confessed to have contracted his friend to eliminate the woman, this he said was done so as not to upset his new wife.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered full investigation and directed that the suspect be charged to court.