We are committed to raising ethical, capable African leaders ― SPPG

The management of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) has said that it is committed to the school’s vision of raising ethical, competent and disruptive African leaders, capable of holding their own against any leader across the globe.

Speaking on the leadership deficit in the continent and Nigeria, Convener/Chair of FixPolitics and Founder SPPG, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, stated that the need to raise quality leadership in Africa had become imperative; since the continent continues to experience an increasing leadership deficit in the areas of policy analysis, development and good governance.

The nation’s former Minister of Education stated that one of the ways the school intends to do that is to bridge the yawning leadership gaps, and develop a well-tailored curriculum for African students with a global perspective.

Ezekwesili argued that for the continent to be at the centre of conversations on global governance, economic growth, poverty and inequality, it had become imperative to urgently address the issue of leadership deficit being presently experienced in the continent.

“The existing multilateral order is broken and must be urgently fixed so that our world can make critical decisions and take the right actions on issues that affect us all.”

“Africa must be at the centre of the conversations on global governance, economic growth, poverty and inequality, climate change, disruptive technologies and related issues of human and social development.

“The world will do better with Africa actively at the table of the redesign of today’s global architecture for a future that provides equal opportunity for everyone anywhere to excel,” she said.

The former minister, therefore, called for a new set of disruptive African leaders, constantly investing in finding better solutions to problems of their communities, countries and the world.

According to her, the SPPG provides a platform where ethical, competent and capable disruptive leaders can be raised for the continent.

She added that the unconventional school of research-anchored #FixPolitics initiative is designed to transform the quality of political and public leadership in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

“This innovative leadership school is invested in developing a massive pipeline of value-based and disruptive thinking political-class, equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills, and mindset to solve complex leadership problems to reposition Africa in the 21st Century,”she stated.

According to her, part of the expansion plans of the school, SPPG, which commenced activities in Nigeria in 2020, is to establish its presence in Senegal by 2023.

The Chief Executive Officer, SPPG, Alero Ayida-Otobo, stated that the school’s pioneer class of 160 outstanding professionals from the public sector, business, and civil society, graduated in October 2021; while 133 are expected to graduate in a hybrid ceremony this October.

The 10-month-long world-class multidisciplinary and unconventional curriculum spans topics on politics, ethical leadership, strategic management, gender equity and social inclusion, among others.

