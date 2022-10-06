Police arrest woman who alledgely killed 3-year-old girl kept in her custody in Anambra

•Recovers body dump in the bush

By Michael Ovat - Awka
The Anambra State Police Command have arrested a woman, Chinelo Udogu, who allegedly flogged three-year-old girl, kept under her care to death in the state.

The state command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed the arrest in a statement in Awka, on Thursday, attributed the act to anger.

He said the victim’s body dumped by the alleged woman in a bush at Amikwo-Awka, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state, was also recovered.

According to the PPRO, the lesson for us to learn is that we should be cautious when angry and desist from going physical when correcting our children.

He said the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a discretion investigation and that further development shall be communicated.

