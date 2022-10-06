Police arrest woman who alledgely killed 3-year-old girl kept in her custody in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command have arrested a woman, Chinelo Udogu, who allegedly flogged three-year-old girl, kept under her care to death in the state.

The state command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed the arrest in a statement in Awka, on Thursday, attributed the act to anger.

He said the victim’s body dumped by the alleged woman in a bush at Amikwo-Awka, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state, was also recovered.

According to the PPRO, the lesson for us to learn is that we should be cautious when angry and desist from going physical when correcting our children.

He said the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a discretion investigation and that further development shall be communicated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NGX Lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn Shares On Its Main Board

Nigerian Exchange Limited has admitted the listing by the introduction of Geregu Power Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange, on Wednesday….….

NCC Made Over $500m From Auction Of 5G Spectrum ―​​Dambatta

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Dambatta on Wednesday stated that the Commission recently conducted a successful fifth-generation spectrum auction which generated over $500 million for the Federal Government…….…Police arrest woman

Lagos State Appeals Judgement On LASTMA Fines, Towing Of Vehicles

The Lagos State Government on September 30, 2022, filed a Notice of Appeal containing four grounds of appeal against the judgment of Honourable Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered on September 22, 2022..…

EDITORIAL: Lyon, The Flamboyant Kidnapper

UNTIL his arrest by the police, John Ewa, alias John Lyon, was an internet celebrity. Like the notorious international fraudster Raymond Abbas (a.k.a Hushpuppi), Ewa frequently uploaded pictures and videos on the internet…..Police arrest woman





Etebo awaits Aris debut Sunday

Nigeria international, Oghenekaro Etebo, has finally landed in Thessaloniki to begin his career at Greek Super League club Aris……..Police arrest woman