Wastes take over Delta community

The inability of concerned authorities to clear domestic wastes for over three months in Akwuofor community, a suburb in Asaba, the Delta State capital, is causing a great concern to residents in the area who express fears of possible outbreak of an epidemic.

The residents who are now at the mercy of wheelbarrow pushers evacuating wastes to government approved dump sites irregularly are appealing to the Ministry of Environment and the state Wastes Management Board (WMB) to call the agency in charge of Akwuofor to order.

According to one Chisom Okeleke who resides at Ogea street in the area, the last time the PSP came to evacuate wastes from his compound was early November 2020, adding that as a result of this, people now dump wastes recklessly and indiscriminately on the streets.

He lamented that every building in the community virtually has heaps of domestic waste dumped in front of it due to the lack of presence of the assigned agency in the area.

Another resident, Emmanuel Ojei pleaded with the authorities, including the chairman of the WMB, Chinye Bazim and the Director of Sanitation and Waste Management, Ministry of Environment, Lucky Adah, to prevail on the assigned agency to wake up to its responsibility.

