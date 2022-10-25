Waste management: NDE flags off basic business training in Taraba

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Tuesday, flagged off a four-day Basic Business Training (B.B.T), for 30 youths in Taraba State.

The four days of training according to Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, the state program coordinator, was to train the young citizens in waste recycling for wealth and create an environmental sanitation bridge for better human hygiene.

The coordinator noted at the event in Jalingo that the Basic Business Training was coined for the Entrepreneurship Development Scheme (E.D.S) in the state, designed to assist informal sector operators in understanding the basic principles of good business management in a simple and practical way.

“The manual given to you is to focus attention on the problems faced by operators in managing their businesses for survival and growth. The manual is to encourage you to apply management principles in your business. It also enables you to increase the profitability of your business through proper record keeping, increase sales and reduce operational costs.

“The objectives of the program are to develop the management skills and capability of the informal sector to upgrade the analytical skills of informal sector operators in solving specific business problems and to increase the viability and long-term growth of the informal sector business in Taraba and Nigeria at large.

“The target population cover all the informal sector operators engaged in manufacturing and services business such as aluminium pot, production of plastics, carpentry/wood works, and hairdressing saloon among others.

“To participate effectively in the BBT training, you must be able to read and write in English or any of the most popular languages in Nigeria i.e. HAUSA, YORUBA and Igbo.

“You must know how to make simple arithmetic calculations. The manual given to you consists of 12 modules designed to train you on how to manage your business, generating of Business ideas, marketing your product, costing of products and services, business failure, legal responsibility and insurance and Customer relations.

“It is very practical, simple and participatory, and your proprietors, teachers or trainers will be able to breakdown in step-by-step using simple or local languages for you to understand effectively” The state coordinator explained.

In his speech, the Director-General of the Directorate, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo represented by Mr Idris Mahmud, the director of special public works, appreciated the turn-up by the participants for that the training.

He encouraged that the training was deserving for every young Nigerian as it was targeted at improving life’s of unemployed youth through waste resources and as well improve sanitation for a best hygienic environment.

