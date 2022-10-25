OAU student’s death: Court orders correctional service to produce Adedoyin for trial November 7

An Osun State High Court in Osogbo, on Tuesday, ordered the Nigerian Correctional Services to produce Raheem Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife, alleged to have murdered one Timothy Adegoke, an Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) postgraduate student, in court on November 7.

The six other defendants standing trial in the murder case are Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Florence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle, and Adedeji Adesola.

Justice Adepele Ojo, who delivered the ruling, said Adedoyin should be brought to court to stand trial in spite of the time constraints in the case being heard.

Ojo said she would either grant some defendants bail and allow Adedoyin to face the murder case or transfer the case file if the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) refused to bring him.

The judge decried the time wasted in concluding the case on account of Adedoyin’s absence in court on two occasions, reportedly on health grounds.

She urged the NCS to ensure the presence of the defendant on the next date of adjournment, adding that his presence for trial had become necessary.

She also demanded that a medical report on Adedoyin’s ill health be brought to court on the next date of adjournment.

Ojo adjourned the case till November 7 to ensure the presence of the defendant in court.

Earlier, the plaintiff’s counsel, Mrs Fatima Adesina, had told the court that she heard the defendant was sick and could not come to stand his trial.

Adesina had prayed to the court to take judicial note of the absence of the defendant (Adedoyin) on several occasions.

The defendants had earlier pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge on conspiracy, murder, attempted felony, unlawful interference with a dead body, altering, and intent to destroy evidence.

