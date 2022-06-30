VP nomination: We’re resolving our differences ― Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the criticisms trailing his selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate, saying efforts are on to resolve the differences with those not impressed by his choice.

This followed the latest outburst of Governor Sam Ortom of Benue State who asserted that the former vice president has disrespected Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State by side-stepping on the slot despite being the first runners-up in the primary that produced Atiku as the PDP flag bearer.

Speaking in a live interview with Arise Television, on Wednesday, the Benue Governor who chaired the committee set up by Atiku to help him arrive at a suitable running mate, revealed that rather than go to Wike in person, Atiku and the party leadership were trying to talk to him over the phone.

He recalled that 14 out of the 17 members of the committee had recommended Wike for the position of vice-presidential candidate but the recommendation was jettisoned by Atiku in favour of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Ortom said despite the humiliation of the Rivers governor, they had done nothing to appease him to get him to support the PDP.

He also recalled how Wike had sustained the main opposition party when other prominent members deserted it after it lost power in 2015.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ortom told the television station: “My friend Governor Wike deserves vacation after the trauma that he went through. Some of us believe that he has the capacity and the charisma to lead this country from bottom to top compared to what has been happening.





“We have been taken in 2014 when this present administration came in, we have been taken from top to bottom. So, we thought that he has the capacity and the charisma. Unfortunately, Nigerians or the PDP people did not give him the opportunity.

“Some of us rooted for him, I was amongst the 17-member committee that was set up by the candidate himself and the party of the PDP. And some of us said that, for the vice presidency, for those of us in PDP, we needed Wike to be the vice president so that he can bridge the gap.

“When we said it in our meeting, we said that, look, it doesn’t matter whether he supported the presidential candidate or not, but all that we’re looking for is unity, and how we can make this work.

“Unfortunately, it was said that it is Governor Okowa, who is also a PDP member today. That is the wisdom of the presidential candidate.

“Some of us, I want to tell you that I have resorted back to prayers because I’m really confused because I felt that Wike would have been the vice president after losing the presidency. He was the second person to Atiku. Wike has the charisma. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. All of us, we have our weaknesses, we can be something. But when it comes to mobilization and impact, and value addition, or reaching out, or making sure that a party works, Wike is an instrument. Wike is somebody who stood for the party, made sure that things work.

“So, for some of us, we believed in that, unfortunately, it was somebody else. It doesn’t matter. The party is supreme.”

On whether he will support the presidential Aiku, he said: “I told you that I am praying. I’ve gone into hibernation. And I’m praying, I’m fasting. I’m praying. So if God directs me, as He has always done, if God directs me that as your support Atiku, why should I not do it?

“After all he’s my party man, but I’m waiting for him. There are more that is expected.

“I expect him to do, I’ll expect him to reach out to Wike who came second and he denied him the popular view of PDP members. 14 out of 17 said that Wike should be the VP. in his wisdom, he chose that it should be Governor Okowa. Okowa is a nice man, he is my friend and I have no problem with him. But if we’re in a democratic era, 14 people at 17 said that issue be Wike and he in his wisdom gave it to Okowa, I expect more explanation. I expect him to talk to Wike first that we’re supporting. I expect him to even reach out to some of us so that together, we can work as a party.

“So, but the bottom line is that for me, I’ve gone into hibernation and I’m praying and at the end, whatever God directs me, I can assure you that I will do it.”

But in an apparent reaction to the Benue governor’s outburst, Atiku took to his social media accounts on Thursday, assuring that he has respect for every government, lawmakers and other elected officials under the PDP.

He said the action was being taken to address the feelings of those aggrieved.

The PDP flag bearer stated on his Facebook account: “The Peoples Democratic Party will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me. When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced. -AA”