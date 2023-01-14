Vote PDP for better Lagos — Maina

“We know what you need and we will do them. What we need are your votes and those of your relatives”

Chief Aduke Maina, a former member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), has asked Lagos State residents to cast a large number of votes for the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, because of his fantastic plans for them.

The PDP candidate, according to Maina, won’t deceive people with his campaign promises. Maina was aboard Adediran and Mrs Funke Akindele’s campaign train as it travelled through 12 electoral wards in the Somolu Local Government.

Speaking to members of the Women Mobilization Committee (WOMOKO), widows, and non-Yoruba communities, Maina declared that the state needed a deliverer who would make use of the wealth of Lagos State for the benefit of all citizens.

He claimed that Adediran had demonstrated commitment and resolve to save the masses and lessen their pain and sorrow.

“Relax your mind. I do not tell you lies, our governorship candidate is not lying either. PDP is for you and your interest.

“We know what you need and we will do them. What we need are your votes and those of your relatives.

“You do not have any problem, just make sure you vote PDP. The Jandor will help you. Put your hands together and make sure you vote PDP,” Maina said.

The Folashade Olukoya Foundation Widows’ Forum’s Mrs Josephine Shontan earlier claimed that the state desperately needed a deliverer in her speech on behalf of widows.

“We need a governor that will help us in Lagos as widows. We are widows and we do not have anyone to help us.

“When you win and become governor, don’t forget us,” Shontan said





Adediran informed the audience in his talk that all of his commitments were made with honesty and that he had no desire to defraud the locals.

“I won’t lie to you. I have not told you lies. I will make a difference and make Lagos work for all including you.

“All residents and community of people will be considered important and will be listened to. We want to run a people-oriented government you all will be proud of.

“I won’t promise what I will not do. All I have said are about my integrity. I am determined to bring a breath of fresh air to Lagos. Relax your mind, God sees your heart’s desires and God will fulfil your desires.

“All of you will enjoy my government. God has to bless Lagos State so much to create happiness for all residents. We shall create opportunities for your children to spread the wealth,” he said.

Adediran claimed that he purposefully appointed a woman as a deputy to keep issues about women and children at the forefront of his administration.

He stressed that violence against women and children would result in harsh punishments and emphasised that his administration would not accept it.

Through the construction of an enabling environment, Adediran aimed to give women and young people sustainable empowerment.

Instead of giving citizens financial assistance to start businesses and keeping an eye on their success to make sure they grow and hire more people, he claimed his government would not distribute noodles as a kind of empowerment.

He claims that his government will also provide free, universal, and required education as well as free uniforms for students.

The PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, must have the support of the populace in the Feb. 25 presidential elections, according to Adediran.

He advised the populace not to cast their votes along racial or religious lines, emphasising that blood ties do not entitle anyone to assistance.

He claimed that if Abubakar triumphed, the party would have little trouble winning future state elections.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adediran met with several organisations and groups in the council to solicit support for his goals.

The groups in the council were the Agbekoya Group, the Spare Parts Dealers Association, the Christian Association of Nigeria, craftsmen, and traders.