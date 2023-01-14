Healthcare: Metchie hails Soludo for deploying medical staff, others to Umueri General Hospital

The Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Chief Johnny Metchie has commended the governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, for the deployment of additional medical personnel to Umueri General Hospital.

The governor had earlier this week, approved the deployment of nine medical professionals to the Umueri General Hospital, saying the move was to strengthen the existing capacity of the workforce for optimal attention to the medical needs of the community.

Among those deployed to the hospital including two medical doctors, five nurses, one pharmacist and one diagnostic medical sonographer.

Reacting to the development, Metchie who is also the President General of Umueri community said the General Hospital has continued to receive the attention of Soludo since his assumption of office as Governor of Anambra State.

Metchie, also the African Director, the International Association of World Peace Advocates, recalled that the Umueri General hospital was abandoned for many years until Soludo assumed office in March last year, approved its general renovation, deployed a Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Chinyere JohnPeter Obi as well as approved the establishment of a Dental Clinic for the facility which he said have combined to make the hospital a destination for Medicare seekers in the community and its environ.

He also commended the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Ben Obidike, for his commitment to improving the healthcare of Ndi Anambra, especially Umueri community.

Metchie said- “I received with joy and excitement, the news of the deployment of nine medical personnel to the General Hospital in my community, Umueri, by my working Governor, His Excellency, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. The personnel include two medical doctors, five nurses, one pharmacist and one diagnostic medical sonographer.

“It is another development worthy of commendation, that since Soludo assumed office as Governor of Anambra State, the Umueri community General Hospital has continued to receive his administration’s attention from his approval of its general renovation, deployment of a Chief Medical Director, two doctors, nurses and Dental Clinic.

“The Governor’s actions in the past had led to the improvement of healthcare in Umueri and our neighbouring communities, as the people are patronising the facility because of its proximity and quality service now available at the Hospital.

“The latest action, the deployment of additional nine medical professionals to the hospital, will surely add impetus to the existing status of the hospital which means improved quality of the lives of the people of my community.





“I also wish to extend my appreciation, on behalf of Umueri community, to the state Commissioner for Health Dr Afam Ben Obidike, for facilitating these positive developments,” Metchie said.

The ASATU Prime Minister who was recently appointed as the Assistant Commander General of the Hunters and Forestry Security Service in charge of Technical Services assured Governor Soludo that every facility provided by the government in the Umueri community is assured of protection as the hunters and forest guards he appointed and equipped are on the ground every minute to ensure that there would no incident of vandalisation or theft.