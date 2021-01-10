Volunteer information to enable govt tackle insecurity ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged Nigerians to volunteer information to enable government at all levels effectively tackle insecurity across the country.

Beyond simply pointing accusing fingers, he charged residents of the state and the country at large to point out dark elements in their domain and inform security agencies.

Makinde made this call on Sunday at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, at a service to commemorate the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, Makinde said it was imperative for residents of the state to utilise their various areas of influence to enhance government’s strides on security.

“As we celebrate this year, it gives us an opportunity to reflect on the security situation in our country. I know that it is convenient for each of us to continue to point accusing fingers. But my message to all of us today is that whatever we can do in our various areas of influence, let us do it.

“If we have dark elements in our areas, in our compounds, in our estates, etc point them out.

“If you have people that you need to question or call up, please call them up; if you have information that can help the government arrest the security situation, please speak up.

“If we all speak up in our different areas, with what the government will be doing, we will definitely see a difference in our nation and in our state,” Makinde said.

The event also afforded Makinde an opportunity to stress the need for residents to sustain the fight against Covid-19 pandemic by adhering to stipulated protocols.

Sounding the ‘COVID-19 is real’ message, he warned against laxity but adherence to precautions in the interest of themselves, their neighbours and families.

“I would also like to use this opportunity to remind all of us and I am glad that quite a number of us have our face mask on. I’m sure if we all reflect on, we will probably know a member of our family, a neighbour, a television personality, or even someone in government that has passed on or that has been affected by COVID-19.

“So, I know when COVID-19 started, many of us thought it was not real. People of God, Covid is real. And what Oyo state government is saying is that we must all own our action, which means whatever it is that we have been told to do or advise to do, to protect ourselves, please let’s do it. Not only for ourselves but for the love of our family, neighbours and loved ones.

“Wear your mask, observe social distancing, wash your hands or use hand sanitisers, avoid large gatherings, especially in closed places and if the gathering is large, observe social distancing,” Makinde said.

Earlier in his sermon, the Provost, Cathedral of St. Peters, Aremo, Ibadan, Very Reverend Wale Adebiyi harped on the need for Nigerians to show patriotism to the nation, at large, rather than just their respective regions.

Without national patriotism, he noted that the desired development of the country will continue to be a mirage.

Adebiyi said: “Patriotism is love for one’s country; it is to be devoted and be committed to one’s country and the development of one’s nation. It is to do all in one’s care to make one’s country great, it is to have pride in one’s country.

“Can we say patriotism is a Nigerian? Can we say Nigerians are patriotic people? A nation without patriotic people is going nowhere. Therefore, if we don’t find patriotic people in Nigeria, Nigeria is going nowhere.

“Our patriotism is to our different ethnic groups and not to the nation Nigeria. And except we have Nigerians whose patriotism is beyond their region, whose patriotism is beyond their areas, except we have that, Nigeria will continue to find development difficult.”

Personalities who attended the service included the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General A.B. Omozoje; Commander 2 Division, Garrison Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General T. A. Ogunsugba, Chairman Nigerian Legion, Oyo State Command, Deacon Micheal Fajimi, military officers, members of paramilitary organizations and many top government officials.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE