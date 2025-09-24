Visa launches affluent rewards programme in Nigeria

IN a first-of-its-kind move for Nigeria’s premium cardholders, Visa has introduced the Visa Affluent Rewards Programme, a curated collection of local rewards, elite privileges, and lifestyle benefits designed to bring luxury closer home for its users. From fine dining and shopping to spa escapes and staycations, the program connects affluent Nigerians to experiences that match their ambitions and elevate everyday living.

The Visa Affluent Rewards Program, developed for new and existing Visa Infinite,Visa Signature, and Visa Platinum cardholders, responds to the growing demand for premium lifestyle benefits that are relevant to Nigerian consumers. It offers highly personalised experiences through partnerships with select Nigerian merchants, including discount at premium restaurants, high-end fashion outlets, wellness and spa retreats, and exclusive hotel packages for staycations. Additional benefits within Nigeria and enhanced in-store experiences.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Andrew Uaboi, Vice President & Cluster Head, Visa West Africa said:“Affluent Nigerians are sophisticated, globally connected, and proud of their local heritage.

“They want programmes that not only match international standards but also speak to their everyday lifestyle in Nigeria. The Visa Affluent Rewards Programme aligns with our broader strategy to connect cardholders to experiences that matter, driving meaningful impact in the way they pay, and enjoy life. “By partnering with leading Nigerian merchants, we are delivering tailored offerings that bring lasting value to our premium customers while reinforcing Visa’s role as a trusted lifestyle partner.”

The Visa Affluent Rewards Programme addresses long-standing pain points in the premium segment, including a lack of locally relevant rewards, limited concierge services, and generic “one-size-fits-all” benefits. By focusing on the Nigerian market, Visa aims to make premium spending more rewarding, foster long-term loyalty, and position itself as the preferred payment partner for Nigeria’s most discerning consumers.

