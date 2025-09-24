Ekpoma residents protest alleged govt silence over okada rider killed by flood

Residents of Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State have expressed displeasure over the alleged silence of the state government regarding the tragic death of a commercial motorcycle rider (okada), Frank Omoruyi, who was recently carried away by a flood following torrential rain

The residents decried Governor Monday Okpebholo’s action, for allegedly not sending any rescue team to help recover the corpse.

They claimed they had to pay what they termed ‘good money’ to divers from Benue State to recover Omoruyi’s corpse from a burrow pit at Uwenbo area after two days of intense search.

According to Samuel Osarenkhoe, “Two Benue boys were hired to get the body out. We paid them handsomely. He (Omoruyi) was a cocoa merchant. He was our member and a good friend.”

Another resident, Luis Ebabulu, said they were saddened that no government official visited the community two days after the incident occurred, and further lamented that no state government or local government official joined in the rescue operation.

The irked residents, however, threatened to protest and stop further construction work of the Benin-Auchi highway.

“Flooding and erosion problems have been worsened by the construction of the Benin-Auchi highway. The contractor channeled flood water to the borrowed pit,” one of the protesters said.

Head of Talakawa Parliament, Kola Edokpayi, in a brief statement, urged Governor Okpebholo to address the menace of flooding in Edo.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, said Governor Okpebholo has desilted drainages across the state in a bus to control the menace.

Meanwhile, the corpse of Omoruyi was said to have been found in a pit in the area on weekends, days after he was swept away by the flood.

The incident reportedly happened at Uwenlenbo road, near Zekor Hotel in Ekpoma, after a downpour from Monday night till Tuesday, as the deceased was trying to navigate a flooded road.

Some passers-by tried to assist the victim while he was still struggling with the wave of the flood water until he was finally swept away.

A community source said the corpse was discovered at a borrowed pit in Ekpoma by someone who came to work there at about 5:00 p.m.

