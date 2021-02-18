Virgin Atlantic enhances booking flexibility, extends free date charges

VIRGIN Atlantic has introduced unlimited free date and flight changes for new bookings as part of a series of enhancements to give further flexibility to customers and support their future travel plans.

Alongside the improved changes policy, the rebooking horizon has been extended for all customers all the way until April 30, 2023, giving a broader window of time to reschedule plans if needed.

The updated commercial policy enables Virgin Atlantic customers making a new booking for travel up to

April 21, 2022, or those with a cancelled flight up until August 31, 2021, to make as many free-of-charge changes as necessary to their travel dates, origin or destination all the way until April 30, 2023, as well as one free name change. The changes also apply to customers who already have an open ticket with credit due to flight disruption.

The cost of fare difference for all customers will be completely waived if the new travel date takes place on or before May 31, 2021, a two-month extension on the previous policy.

Commenting on the development, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic, Juha Jarvinen said: “We understand the difficulties that Covid-19 and ongoing travel restrictions may pose to our customers, so in order to support them we have revised and simplified our policies. By Further increasing flexibility, customers making new travel plans will enjoy unlimited opportunities to make free changes, all the way until April 30, 2023, offering greater peace of mind and enabling them to book future travel with confidence.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back on board and when the time is right, flying them safely to their favourite destinations.”

All Virgin Atlantic customers with a pre-existing booking made up to and including February 5, 2021, also have the flexibility to reschedule their travel for a new travel date up to and including 23 April 2023. If their rebooked travel is between June 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022, any fare difference will be waived up to the value of £60 for Economy, £120 for Premium and £350 for Upper.

