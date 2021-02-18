Airports Council International issues health accreditation certificate to Abuja, PH airports

THE Airports Council International (ACI) has finally accredited two of Nigeria’s International Airports, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in its Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.

The airport health accreditation programme is designed to assess how aligned airports health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices.

Both the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Port Harcourt International Airport have become the first and second, respectively, to be accredited in this programme.

This follows efforts by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), led by the Managing Director, Captain Hamisu Yadudu, and the management team to ensure the safety and security of all travelers and airport users.

FAAN recently beefed up safety protocols at all Airports, following the new wave of Covid-19, and a monitoring team was set up for each airport to drive total compliance in line with the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme, which is designed to reassure the travelling public of the safe precautions being taken to reduce any risks to their health as well as maintaining secure airport facilities.

The latest accreditation of the Abuja and Port Harcourt airports came after 29 airports across Africa were given a clean bill with none of the Nigerian airports.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)… | police helicopter to Oyo | police helicopter to Oyo | police helicopter to Oyo