The Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State, Tokunbo Wahab, has announced that police have arrested miscreants who were charging people for using the makeshift crossover bridge at the Trade fair.
Tokunbo stated this on his X account following a complaint by citizens that they were extorted on the morning of Wednesday, 3 June 2024, due to heavy downpours in the area.
