The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has announced an upward review of the electricity tariff for its Band A customers.

The tariff has been adjusted from N206.80/kWh to N209.50/kWh and effective immediately.

According to a statement signed by the acting Managing Director, IBEDC, Engr Francis Agoha, the review has been duly approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as captured in the multi-year tariff supplementary order.

The statement added that the adjustment is necessitated by several key economic indices, including fluctuations in the exchange rate, the current inflation rate, available generation capacity and the cost of gas.

“These factors have significantly impacted operational costs and the new tariff will mitigate these financial pressures while continuing to deliver high-quality electricity services.

“It is important to note that this adjustment affects only our Band A customers. The tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E remain unchanged.

“We remain committed to providing reliable and efficient electricity services to all our customers across different bands.

“We understand that any change in tariffs can be a concern for our customers and we assure you that this adjustment is necessary to maintain and improve the quality of our services. Our goal is to ensure that you receive the best possible value for your money,” Agoha said.

