The Lagos state government cleared the flash flood at the Olopomeji section of Iyana Oworo, freeing the road.

The Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State, Tokunbo Wahab, made this available on Wednesday, 03 July 2024, on his official X account.

”The EFAG team from the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources were deployed to monitor/clear the flash flood at the Olopomeji section of Iyana Oworo.

The road is now free from rain water. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The EFAG team from the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources @LasgMOE were deployed to monitor/clear the flash flood at the Olopomeji section of Iyana Oworo. The road is now free from rain water. Thank you for your patience and understanding.#CleanerLagos pic.twitter.com/FF2gCZAsqi — Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) July 3, 2024

