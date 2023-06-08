The singer’s ex-wife, Heidi Korth, has announced her decision to give away her diamond wedding ring to any soon-to-be couple as she confirmed her divorce from Sina Rambo, a son of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Heidi stated this in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, 7th June, 2023.

She said, “This is my wedding ring. And since I’m officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone getting married.

“So, if you are getting married anytime soon, because it’s actually a diamond, and it’s actually really cute. So, if you are getting married anytime soon and you need a nice ring, I mean, hit me up, send a DM and send a picture of your wedding invitation card and I will send this over to you.”

Recall that a few months back, Korth accused Sina Rambo of being a deadbeat dad to their kid and of domestic abuse.

She claimed that the artist owed her thousands of dollars and that she was ending their marriage.

https://instagram.com/stories/fraukorth/3120131644938315619?igshid=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==